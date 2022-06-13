Glasgow train station reopens after major renovation

A Glasgow train station has reopened following a major refurbishment.

Anderston station has been closed for 13 weeks while it has been upgraded in a bid to make it a ‘better experience for passengers’.

The station closed on March 13 as part of a wider, £32m investment to improve punctuality and reliability on services between Rutherglen and the Exhibition Centre.

Extensive repairs were completed on the tunnels, bridges and tracks during that time, with the station work designed to create a better experience for passengers.

Anderston train station is being refurbished.

In the last three months engineers have removed the station ceilings in both the concourse and platform areas, with 25 tonnes of this material recycled.

Other elements include the installation of over 12 tonnes of steelwork to create the new lift shaft and 3,000 metres of new cabling throughout the station, with 960m2 of surface tiles replaced.

Anderston was originally scheduled to reopen a week ago, but worldwide supply chain issues led to a delay in the delivery of essential light fittings required for the platform areas.

Kris Kinnear, Network Rail Scotland’s capital delivery director, said: “I would like to thank passengers for their continued patience and understanding over the last 13 weeks, particularly when we had to extend the closure by a further week due to circumstances out with our control.

“This vital engineering work and the outcomes it delivers are part of our wider commitment to continually enhance Scotland’s Railway for our customers. This includes creating an improved station environment, introducing step free access and completely refurbishing the platforms.

“Given the extent of the work at Anderston station and on the wider Argyle line programme, we’ve also ensured that we won’t need to undertake an engineering project of this complexity and scale for several decades to come.”

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “I’d like to thank customers for their patience while this work was carried out, and I’m confident that the improvements made at Anderston will be welcomed by those who use the station regularly.

“The introduction of step-free access make the station more accessible, and the engineering enhancements on the Argyle Line between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre will improve punctuality and reliability on the route for years to come.

“It’s all part of our ongoing commitment to deliver a modern, reliable, and green rail network for Scotland.”

Some work will still be ongoing after the station re-opens, with the project scheduled to be completed in the autumn.