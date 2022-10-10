Glasgow transport plan aims to cut private car journeys by 45%

Glaswegians are being invited to have their say on a transport strategy that will shape how they travel throughout the west of Scotland in upcoming years.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) is holding a public consultation on its draft strategy, which will influence how people get around the region up until 2037. The regional transport strategy has set out a target to reduce car kilometres by 20 per cent come 2030 as well as cut transport emissions by at least 56 per cent from the 1990 national baseline by that year.

Another goal would see at least 45 per cent of all journeys travelled by means other than private car by 2030.

Glaswegians can have their say on the transport plan.

SPT chair Glasgow councillor Stephen Dornan and vice chairs Councillor Alan Moir and David Wilson described the strategy as “unashamedly strong, bold and ambitious. ”

In a foreword, they said: “If we are to significantly change our travel habits as a society over coming years, then the new regional transport strategy must reflect this. We believe the future of our region is one where the transport network helps us all reach our potential by getting us where we need to go, at a time that suits us, in a sustainable and affordable way. The proposals in this document will set us on the path to achieving that.”

Residents are asked to read the draft regional transport strategy before completing a questionnaire.

Policies included in the strategy focus on different measures including reducing the need to travel and managing demand for car use as well as enabling walking, wheeling and cycling. The policies also cover de-carbonising vehicles and improving air quality, moving goods more sustainably as well as increasing resilience and adapting to climate change.

Objectives of the strategy include reducing carbon emissions and harmful pollutants from transport and improving “accessibility, affordability, availability and safety of the transport system, ensuring everyone can get to town centres, jobs, education, healthcare and other everyday needs.”

The consultation will run until midnight Friday, October 28.