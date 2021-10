People in Glasgow are being asked for their thoughts on using black taxis in the city.

The survey aims to find out how people in Glasgow travel.

What are the questions about: Transport Research Services has been asked to review taxi services and fares on behalf of Glasgow City Council.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey aims to find out how people in Glasgow travel, how transport has changed during the pandemic, and changes that could be made to make travelling easier.