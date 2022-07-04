ScotRail has issued travel advice, as music legends Guns N’ Roses prepare to rock Glasgow Green.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The veteran band, who’ve created classics like Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle, will take to the stage on Tuesday evening.

While Glasgow Green will undoutedly be bouncing when Axl Rose and co are performing the hit, fans might be less excited about getting home after the show.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable two months ago as the result of a pay dispute, with fewer services running in the evenings.

Guns N’ Roses are coming to Glasgow.

Fans who attended the Calvin Harris gig at Hampden Park at the weekend complained about the difficulties getting home after the show, in part down to the lack of trains.

ScotRail has now issued travel advice to those seeing Guns N’ Roses and warned fans to plan their travel ahead of the show.

The rail operator posted: “Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm when the concert ends. These are:

23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston

23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride

23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock

23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling

23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr

23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley

“Please be aware that space on board these services is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so check your journey and know what alternative modes of transport are available.