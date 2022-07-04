The veteran band, who’ve created classics like Paradise City and Welcome to the Jungle, will take to the stage on Tuesday evening.
While Glasgow Green will undoutedly be bouncing when Axl Rose and co are performing the hit, fans might be less excited about getting home after the show.
ScotRail introduced a reduced timetable two months ago as the result of a pay dispute, with fewer services running in the evenings.
Fans who attended the Calvin Harris gig at Hampden Park at the weekend complained about the difficulties getting home after the show, in part down to the lack of trains.
ScotRail has now issued travel advice to those seeing Guns N’ Roses and warned fans to plan their travel ahead of the show.
The rail operator posted: “Due to the temporary timetable currently in place, there will be a very limited number of trains out of Glasgow city centre after 11pm when the concert ends. These are:
- 23:05 Glasgow Central to Neilston
- 23:17 Glasgow Central to East Kilbride
- 23:21 Glasgow Central to Gourock
- 23:22 Glasgow Central to Stirling
- 23:30 Glasgow Central to Ayr
- 23:45 Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley
“Please be aware that space on board these services is limited, and no rail replacement transport is available, so check your journey and know what alternative modes of transport are available.
“We’d encouraged you to buy your train tickets in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.”