Harry Styles: Traffic warning issued ahead of Ibrox gig

A traffic warning has been issued ahead of Harry Styles’ gig in Glasgow this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former One Direction star is performing at Ibrox on Saturday, as he brings he Love On Tour 2022 to Scotland.

And, with tens of thousands of fans making they way to Govan for the show, Traffic Scotland has warned motorists to expect queues.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It posted: “Traffic is expected to be heavier than normal on the M8, M74, M77 & the M80.

Harry Styles is coming to Glasgow.

“Rail and Underground services will be limited, please check your journeys before travelling!”

ScotRail introduced a reduced train schedule recently to help it manage as it struggles during a pay dispute with train drivers.

The M8 has also seen huge queues over the last couple of months due to roadworks between junctions 25 and 25a, with a 40mph speed limit and average speed cameras slowing motorists down.

The stage is already in the process of being assembled for the Glasgow show, which begins at 4pm.

Styles is kicking off his 32-city world tour this month with three stadium shows in the UK, with stops at Manchester’s Old Trafford and London’s Wembley Stadium, as well as the Rangers ground.

The stage for the gig is already being assembled ahead of the gig.