Traffic and train warnings have been issued ahead of the Hella Mega Tour’s stop in Glasgow tomorrow (Wednesday).

The tour, featuring Green Day, Weezer and Fall Out Boy, stops off at Bellahouston Park, with thousands of fans of the American rockers descending on the area for the show.

It is the penultimate gig of the tour, before the final show in Paris.

Traffic Scotland issued a warning to motorists, urging fans to make sure they get to the gig in plenty of time and to think about using alternative transport options.

Green Day are playing in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

It said that queues on the M77 and the M8 are likely.

ScotRail also encouraged fans to get to the venue early, pointing out that services would be running every half hour between Glasgow Central and Dumbreck, the closest station to the site.

However, there will be no trains operating by the time the show ends.

ScotRail posted: “If you’re heading to see The Hella Mega Tour featuring Green Day, Fallout Boy, and Weezer at Bellahouston Park on Wednesday, 29 June, please plan ahead and know your travel options.

“We have a half-houlry services operating between Glasgow Central and Dumbreck - the closest station to Bellahouston Park - to help you get to the gig. The gate are open from 4.30pm, but we’d encourage you to travel early if you can.

“When heading home after the show, we urge you to check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available, as there will be no trains departing from Dumbreck to Glasgow Central due to the temporary timetable currently in place. There will also be a limited number of trains leaving from Glasgow city centre after the concert ends at 10.30pm.

“Buying tickets through the mTickets system means you can buy your ticket from the comfort of your home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on your mobile device.