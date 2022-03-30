There are few things worse when driving than missing a speed camera and hoping you weren’t going too fast when you drove past it.
Thankfully, Safety Cameras Scotland - part of Police Scotland - has a breakdown of where all the speed cameras are in the city.
But it’s not just speed cameras you need to watch out for.
What are the types of safety cameras in Glasgow?
There are different types of cameras that you need to watch out for when driving.
Fixed speed cameras - These record two images 0.5 seconds apart. The cameras have a radar which determines the speed at which a vehicle was moving, and use markings on the road as verification.
Mobiel speed cameras - Marked vans use laser technology and image recording to measure the speed of vehicles both approaching and travelling away from the van.
Average speed cameras - These use number plate recognition to monitor the average speed on a section of road. These work between multiple locations and multiple lanes. They can also be used temporarily, such as on the M8 while roadworks are carried out.
Red light speed cameras - A sensor under the road surface detects when a vehicle has passed through a red light, prompting the camera to take two pictures of the offending vehicle. Some have a dual function which allow them to also monitor speeds.
Where are the speed cameras in Glasgow?
The following locations are listed on the Safety Cameras Scotland website as having cameras.
A728 Aikenhead Road, at junction with Calder Street - red light camera
A730 Caledonia Road, at Cumberland Street - fixed speed
A736 Crookston Road, near Lochmaben Road - fixed speed
A736 Sandwood Road, near Hillington Quad - fixed speed
A74 Ballater Street, near Mcneill Street - fixed speed
A74 London Road, at Carmyle Avenue - red light
A74 London Road, near Methven Street - fixed speed
A749 Dalmarnock Road, at Dunn Street - red light
A77 Bridge Street, at Oxford Street - red light
A77 Pollokshaws Road, near Pollok Park - fixed speed
A8 Ballater Street, at Crown Street - red light
A8 Edinburgh Road, near Springboig Road - red light
A8 Edinburgh Road, near Straiton Street - fixed speed
A8 Sheildhall Road, near Drumoyne Road - fixed speed
A803 Springburn Road, near Huntershill Street - fixed speed
A814 Victoria Park Drive, at Westland Drive - red light
A82 Great Western Road, at Cleveden Road - dual (red light and fixed speed)
A82 Great Western Road, near Keal Avenue - fixed speed
A82 Great Western Road, near Knightscliffe Avenue - fixed speed
A82 Great Western Road, near the Duntreath Flyover - mobile
A879 Balmore Road, near Balmore Square - fixed speed
Anniesland Road, at Ryvra Road - fixed speed
B765 Killin Street, near Ardgay Street - fixed speed
B766 Carmunnock Road, at Croftpark Avenue - fixed speed
B768 Prospecthill Road, near Prospecthill Crescent - fixed speed
B768 Titwood Road, near Springkell Avenue - fixed speed
B769 Thornliebank Road, near Bemersyde Avenue - fixed speed
Barrhead Road, near Boydstone Road - fixed speed
Braidcraft Road, near Langton Crescent - fixed speed
Carntyne Road, near Ruchazie Road - fixed speed
Corkerhill Road, near Harbridge Road - fixed speed
Duke Street, near Melbourne Street - fixed speed
Hallhill Road, near Barlanark Road - fixed speed
Mosspark Boulevard, near Auldbar Road - fixed speed
Peat Road, near Hartstone Road - fixed speed
Renfrew Road, at Entrance to Treatment Works - fixed speed
Springfield Road, near to Baltic Street - mobile
Springfield Road, near to Irvine Street - mobile
Springfield Road, near to Perth Lane - mobile
Stockwell Street, at Howard Street - red light
Tradeston Street, at Wallace Street - red light
Wallacewell Road, near Wallacewell Quadrant - mobile
The website doesn’t appear to show some of the newer speed cameras installed in Glasgow.
Average speed cameras have been installed on Parkhouse Road, Nitshill, while fixed speed cameras have been announced for Nitshill Road and Crookston Road.
Another fixed speed camera has been installed on Great Western Road, near Gartnavel Hospital.