There are dozens of speed cameras littered throughout Glasgow, keeping an eye on how quick vehicles are moving.

There are few things worse when driving than missing a speed camera and hoping you weren’t going too fast when you drove past it.

Thankfully, Safety Cameras Scotland - part of Police Scotland - has a breakdown of where all the speed cameras are in the city.

But it’s not just speed cameras you need to watch out for.

What are the types of safety cameras in Glasgow?

There are different types of cameras that you need to watch out for when driving.

Fixed speed cameras - These record two images 0.5 seconds apart. The cameras have a radar which determines the speed at which a vehicle was moving, and use markings on the road as verification.

Mobiel speed cameras - Marked vans use laser technology and image recording to measure the speed of vehicles both approaching and travelling away from the van.

Average speed cameras - These use number plate recognition to monitor the average speed on a section of road. These work between multiple locations and multiple lanes. They can also be used temporarily, such as on the M8 while roadworks are carried out.

Red light speed cameras - A sensor under the road surface detects when a vehicle has passed through a red light, prompting the camera to take two pictures of the offending vehicle. Some have a dual function which allow them to also monitor speeds.

Where are the speed cameras in Glasgow?

The following locations are listed on the Safety Cameras Scotland website as having cameras.

A728 Aikenhead Road, at junction with Calder Street - red light camera

A730 Caledonia Road, at Cumberland Street - fixed speed

A736 Crookston Road, near Lochmaben Road - fixed speed

A736 Sandwood Road, near Hillington Quad - fixed speed

A74 Ballater Street, near Mcneill Street - fixed speed

A74 London Road, at Carmyle Avenue - red light

A74 London Road, near Methven Street - fixed speed

A749 Dalmarnock Road, at Dunn Street - red light

A77 Bridge Street, at Oxford Street - red light

A77 Pollokshaws Road, near Pollok Park - fixed speed

A8 Ballater Street, at Crown Street - red light

A8 Edinburgh Road, near Springboig Road - red light

A8 Edinburgh Road, near Straiton Street - fixed speed

A8 Sheildhall Road, near Drumoyne Road - fixed speed

A803 Springburn Road, near Huntershill Street - fixed speed

A814 Victoria Park Drive, at Westland Drive - red light

A82 Great Western Road, at Cleveden Road - dual (red light and fixed speed)

A82 Great Western Road, near Keal Avenue - fixed speed

A82 Great Western Road, near Knightscliffe Avenue - fixed speed

A82 Great Western Road, near the Duntreath Flyover - mobile

A879 Balmore Road, near Balmore Square - fixed speed

Anniesland Road, at Ryvra Road - fixed speed

B765 Killin Street, near Ardgay Street - fixed speed

B766 Carmunnock Road, at Croftpark Avenue - fixed speed

B768 Prospecthill Road, near Prospecthill Crescent - fixed speed

B768 Titwood Road, near Springkell Avenue - fixed speed

B769 Thornliebank Road, near Bemersyde Avenue - fixed speed

Barrhead Road, near Boydstone Road - fixed speed

Braidcraft Road, near Langton Crescent - fixed speed

Carntyne Road, near Ruchazie Road - fixed speed

Corkerhill Road, near Harbridge Road - fixed speed

Duke Street, near Melbourne Street - fixed speed

Hallhill Road, near Barlanark Road - fixed speed

Mosspark Boulevard, near Auldbar Road - fixed speed

Peat Road, near Hartstone Road - fixed speed

Renfrew Road, at Entrance to Treatment Works - fixed speed

Springfield Road, near to Baltic Street - mobile

Springfield Road, near to Irvine Street - mobile

Springfield Road, near to Perth Lane - mobile

Stockwell Street, at Howard Street - red light

Tradeston Street, at Wallace Street - red light

Wallacewell Road, near Wallacewell Quadrant - mobile

The website doesn’t appear to show some of the newer speed cameras installed in Glasgow.

Average speed cameras have been installed on Parkhouse Road, Nitshill, while fixed speed cameras have been announced for Nitshill Road and Crookston Road.