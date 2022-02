Controversial changes have been made to the Highway Code.

Safety experts have warned that motorists in Britain are in danger of breaking the new Highway Code rules because of a lack of information.

Vulnerable road users, like cyclists, will receive greater protections under new Highway Code rules (image: Shutterstock)

The code changed at the end of January, with eight new rules introduced and amendments to another 49.

But how well do you know the new rules? Take our quick quiz and find out.