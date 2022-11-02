The second phase of work has started.

Balfour Beatty started work on the bridge on August 29, replacing copes and parapets on the north approaches to the Kingston Bridge.

Overnight closures have been in place since on the eastbound side, with works finishing recently.

Now, the second phase of works have started.

The Kingston Bridge will be closed at times.

The second phase of works involve overnight closures most nights on the westbound side of the bridge.

The diversion route for westbound M8 traffic during the full closure will be: Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > M8 Westbound

Traffic heading beyond west of Glasgow is encouraged to use the M73 and M74.

During periods of closure, local traffic using the Anderston on/off slip will be diverted via the following routes:

Anderston off Slip Closure - Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > Argyle St

Anderston on Slip Closure - Continue on North Street > Join M8 Westbound at Junction 18