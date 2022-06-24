Liam Gallagher Glasgow gig: ScotRail issue train warning ahead of Hampden Park show

The Manchester rocker is performing at Scotland’s national stadium on Sunday, with thousands of fans descending on Mount Florida to watch the show.
However, ScotRail has said that fans should think about using other forms of transport to get to the gig, as train services recover from the strikes and ScotRail operates a reduced timetable.
RMT members at Network Rail have been striking this week, with another planned on Saturday, over a pay dispute and concerns about working conditions.
While there will not be a strike on Sunday, services on the days after strikes have been affected.
ScotRail also introduced a temporary, reduced timetable, which means there are fewer services than normal.
It posted on social media: “Heading to @liamgallagher at Hampden Park this weekend? Our temporary Sunday timetable means a reduced hourly service will be in place between @NetworkRailGLC and Mt Florida / Kings Park, so please travel early if you can or consider alternative means of transport.”