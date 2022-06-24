Liam Gallagher Glasgow gig: ScotRail issue train warning ahead of Hampden Park show

ScotRail has issued a warning to gig-goers heading to see Liam Gallagher at Hampden Park this weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Manchester rocker is performing at Scotland’s national stadium on Sunday, with thousands of fans descending on Mount Florida to watch the show.

However, ScotRail has said that fans should think about using other forms of transport to get to the gig, as train services recover from the strikes and ScotRail operates a reduced timetable.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RMT members at Network Rail have been striking this week, with another planned on Saturday, over a pay dispute and concerns about working conditions.

Liam Gallagher will join the Foo Fighters for the Taylor Hawkins tribute gig Credit: AFP via Getty

While there will not be a strike on Sunday, services on the days after strikes have been affected.

ScotRail also introduced a temporary, reduced timetable, which means there are fewer services than normal.