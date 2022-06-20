M73: Motorway to be closed for 10 nights from Glasgow junction

A stretch of the M73 will be closed for 10 nights for roadworks.

Overnight closures are planned for both the M73 northbound and southbound carriageways between Junction 2 - Baillieston and Junction 3 - Mollinsburn.

The works are set to begin on Monday, July 4.

The works are planned to be undertaken in two phases:

During phase one, the M73 southbound carriageway will be closed overnight for 10 nights, from 8pm-6am, on the following dates:

July 4-8; July 11-14; and July 19.

As a result, the following slip roads and link road will also be closed: M80 southbound link road to M73 southbound at Junction 4 Mollinsburn; M73 southbound Junction 3 Mollinsburn off slip road; M73 southbound Junction 3 Mollinsburn on slip road ; M73 southbound Junction 2A Gartcosh off slip road ; M73 southbound Junction 2A Gartcosh on slip road; M73 southbound Junction 2 Baillieston off slip road to Baillieston Roundabout

During phase two, the M73 northbound carriageway will be closed overnight for five nights, from 8pm-6am on July 20-22 and 25-26.

As a result, the following slip roads and link road will also be closed: M73 northbound Junction 2 Baillieston on slip road from Baillieston roundabout; M73 northbound Junction 2A Gartcosh off slip road; M73 northbound Junction 2A Gartcosh on slip road; M73 northbound Junction 3 Mollinsburn off slip road to Cumbernauld Road (A80).