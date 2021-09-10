M74 carriageway to close for four nights for resurfacing

The southbound carriageway on the M74 will be closed.
When is the work happening: It will be taking place from 8pm-6am, commencing Monday, September 20 for road surfacing works.
What roads will be closed: As a result, the following link road and slip roads will be closed:
- M73 southbound link road to M74 southbound Junction 4 Maryville
- M74 southbound on slip road from Glasgow Road, Uddingston (A721)
- M74 southbound off slip road to Bothwell Services
These closures are required to ensure road user and road worker safety whilst these essential road surfacing works are undertaken and have been scheduled overnight to minimise disruption to traffic.