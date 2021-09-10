M74 carriageway to close for four nights for resurfacing

The M74 southbound carriageway between Junction 4 Maryville and Junction 5 Raith will be closed overnight for four nights.

The southbound carriageway on the M74 will be closed.

When is the work happening: It will be taking place from 8pm-6am, commencing Monday, September 20 for road surfacing works.

What roads will be closed: As a result, the following link road and slip roads will be closed:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M73 southbound link road to M74 southbound Junction 4 Maryville

M74 southbound on slip road from Glasgow Road, Uddingston (A721)

M74 southbound off slip road to Bothwell Services