An eastbound carriageway on the M8 will be closed for nine nights while essential maintenance is carried out.

Amey is undertaking essential maintenance on the M8 eastbound at junction 13 in two phases.

Phase one will run from Sunday until Friday, April 29, with work taking place between the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.

Phase two will run from Tuesday, May 3, until Saturday, May 7, with work taking place between the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.

The M8 will be closed at junction 13.

The work will be carried out using the following closures and diversions:

- Total closure of the M8 eastbound carriageway between the Junction 13 slip roads. Traffic will be diverted from the M8 via the Junction 13 eastbound off-slip to follow the M80 northbound, before exiting at Junction 2 to join the M80 southbound. Vehicles will exit at Junction 1 and re-join the M8 Eastbound at the junction 13 on-slip.

- Total closure of the M8 Junction 15 slip roads. Traffic will be diverted via the A8, join the A80, follow Provan Road and re-join the M8 at the Junction 13 on-slip.