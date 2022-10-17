M8 closures: roadworks start between two Glasgow city centre junctions

Roadworks have started on the M8.

A number of closures have been planned while works are carried out between junctions 15 (at Royston) and 18 (at Charing X) over two months.

Amey is carrying out overnight upgrades to the VRS systems on the M8 westbound.

The works were due to start yesterday (Sunday) and are due to last until Friday, December 23.

The works are being carried out between junctions 15 and 18.

The work will be carried out using a mix of overnight lane closures and road closures. Where necessary, signed diversions will be in place.

The planned road closures are:

Advertisement

- M8 Westbound Junctions 13-15: overnight Lane closures from 8pm on Sunday until 6am on Tuesday, October 18.

- M8 Westbound Junction 14 on-slip will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Tuesday, October 18. Traffic will be diverted via Alexandra Park Street, turning on to Alexandra Parade and then to Cumbernauld Road, where traffic can re-join the M8 westbound via the Junction 12 on-slip. M8 Westbound Junction 14 on-slip slip will re-open during the day.

- The M8 westbound Junction 15 off-slip to Castle Street will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Tuesday, October 18. Traffic will be diverted off the M8 westbound via the Junction 16 off-slip to join Dobbie’s Loan and turning on to Baird Street. The M8 westbound Junction 15 off-slip will re-open during the day.

- The M80 southbound at Junction 1 will have overnight single lane closures between 8pm on Sunday and 6am on Tuesday, October 18.

- The M80 off-slip to join the M8 westbound will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am from Sunday to Tuesday, October 18 Traffic will be diverted off the M80 at Junction 1 to join the M8 eastbound. Traffic will then be diverted off the M8 eastbound via the Junction 12 off-slip and turning on to Cumbernauld Road. Traffic can then re-join the M8 westbound via the Junction 12 on-slip. The M80 off-slip to join the M8 westbound will re-open during the day.

- There will be overnight nearside lane closures on the M8 westbound Junctions 15-17 between 8pm on Tuesday, October 18, and 6am on Friday, December 23.

Advertisement

- The M8 westbound Loop U on-slip will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am from Tuesday, October 18 to Friday, December 23. Traffic will be diverted via Alexandra Parade to turn on to Alexandra Park Street and re-joining the M8 westbound at the Junction 14 on slip. The M8 westbound Loop U on-slip will re-open during the day.