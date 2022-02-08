M8: Glasgow road to be closed five nights for repairs to Woodside Viaduct

A number of Glasgow roads will be closed while repairs are carried out on the Woodside Viaduct.

Amey is undertaking essential work to install propping to the M8 Woodside Viaduct, which requires the overnight closure of the A804 Phoenix Road from Monday, February 21 until Saturday, February 26, between the hours of 8pm and 6.30am, each night.

The work will be carried out using a full overnight closure of Phoenix Road between St Georges Road and A81 Garscube Road.

Diversions

A signed diversion route will be in operation, with vehicles being diverted via St George’s Road and A81 Garscube Road.

M8 westbound access will be available at M8 Junction 19 via Newton Street. M8 eastbound access will be available via M8 Junction 16.

Temporary pedestrian routes will also be in place - between Monday, February 14, and Friday, March 11 - to ensure safety of pedestrians, road users and road workers while this construction activity is taking place.