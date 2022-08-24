There will be carriageway closures and narrow lanes on the Kingston Bridge, while works are carried out.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Balfour Beatty will begin works on August 29 to replace copes and parapets on the north approaches to the Kingston Bridge.

To allow these works to go ahead overnight closures will be in place, starting in the eastbound direction, between 10pm and 6am most nights for approximately 10 weeks from September 5.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kingston Bridge will be closed at times.

Out with these times, the bridge will operate with narrowed lanes while any day shift works are being completed.

During the closures, signed diversion routes will be in place.

For the eastbound closures the diversion route for M8 traffic will be: M8 Junction 22 M77, A8, Carlisle M74 > M74 Junction 1 A8 Tradeston > Paisley Road > Kingston St > King George V Bridge > Broomielaw > North Street > M8

Traffic heading to Edinburgh and the Lothians are encouraged to use the M74 and M73.

The second phase of works will involve overnight closures most nights on the westbound side of the bridge, commencing on the 30 October 2022.

The diversion route for westbound M8 traffic during the full closure will be: Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > M8 Westbound

Traffic heading beyond west of Glasgow is encouraged to use the M73 and M74.

During periods of closure, local traffic using the Anderston on/off slip will be diverted via the following routes:

Anderston off Slip Closure - Exit M8 18 Charing X/Kelvingrove > Newton Street > Argyle St

Anderston on Slip Closure - Continue on North Street > Join M8 Westbound at Junction 18