Lane closures and temporary traffic lights are going to be used while essential maintenance is carried out on the M8 in Glasgow.

Amey, which is carrying out the works, announced that parapet replacement works on the M8 at Gartcraig Road will continue until Friday, May 13.

Traffic management will remain as lane closures with temporary traffic light controls installed at the location.

The works have been taking place since the start of March.

These works are required to ensure the long-term serviceability of the structure and reduce the need for future maintenance.