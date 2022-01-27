A section of the M8 has been re-opened, as police continue to deal with a suspicious package, which was was found in a street in Glasgow's East End.

The mysterious item was discovered within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow at about 5pm on Thursday.

The area has been evacuated and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) officers have been contacted.

Police confirmed that the motorway has reopened between junctions 12 and 15 westbound and junctions 15 and 13 eastbound. This section was closed earlier this evening, as police dealt with the ongoing incident.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are in attendance following a report of a suspicious package found within a premises on Milnbank Street in Glasgow.

EOD have been contacted. The premises has been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place. The M8 motorway has now reopened”.