M8 off-slip in Glasgow to be closed next week

Amey is undertaking investigative work on the M8 westbound carriageway at junction 11 on Monday, May 16.
The investigations aim to inform future VRS replacement works at the site and will take place between the hours of 8pm and 5am.
To carry out these investigations a full road closure of the M8 westbound Junction 11 off-slip road is required.
Traffic will be diverted via the M8 westbound junction 12 off-slip road to join the A80 and onto the B765. From here, traffic will take the M8 junction 12 eastbound on-slip road and will continue in an easterly direction until the Junction 11 off-slip road where diversion will end.
Access for emergency service vehicles will be maintained throughout these works.