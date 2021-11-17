M8 roadworks: Baillieston roundabout to close for three nights

The M8 Baillieston roundabout will be closed for three nights for road marking works.

The roundabout will be closed from November 24.

When will the Baillieston roundabout be closed?

The roundabout will be shut from 8pm to 6am, with work commencing on Wednesday November 24 for road marking works.

What roads will be closed?

As a result, the following link roads and slip roads will be closed:

M8 westbound Junction 8 Baillieston off slip road.

A8(M) eastbound link road between Swinton Roundabout and Baillieston Roundabout.

M73 northbound and southbound Junction 2 Baillieston off slip roads to Baillieston Roundabout.