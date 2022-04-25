M8 roadworks: Glasgow road to be closed 5 nights for Woodside Viaducts work

Amey is undertaking essential overnight work on the M8 Woodside Viaducts at Junction 16 to 17.
The latest phase of work to install propping at this structure requires a series of overnight closures on the A804 Phoenix Road from Monday until Saturday, between 8pm and 6.30am, each night.
A subsequent phase of work at the same location will take place from May 2-7, again between 8pm and 6.30am each night.
A signed diversion route will be in operation, with vehicles being diverted via St. George’s Road (eastbound) and A81 Garscube Road (westbound).
M8 westbound access will be available at M8 Junction 19 via Newton Street. M8 eastbound access will be available via M8 Junction 16.