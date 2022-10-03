M8 roadworks: Glasgow road to be closed as Woodside Viaducts works continue

A major Glasgow road is set to be closed.

The A804 Phoenix Road will be closed from Monday, October 17, as the latest phase of propping works on the M8 Woodside Viaducts is carried out.

Phoenix Road will be closed eastbound to facilitate the next phase of propping to the eastbound viaduct at two locations adjacent to the road, and will remain in place until work at this location is completed.

The initial work will allow the completion of groundworks to facilitate the propping installation at the eastbound bridge supports. This will allow completion of ongoing repair works. The works will extend onto the carriageway as there is no other safe option for vehicles to pass.