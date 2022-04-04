M8 roadworks: Lane closures over next 2 weeks, as work starts this evening

Lanes will be closed while essential maintenance is carried out on the M8, with working starting this evening.

Amey is undertaking essential maintenance on the M8 at Blochairn Road from today (Monday) until Thursday, April 14, between 8pm and 6am, each night.

The work will be carried out using the following overnight closures and diversions:

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

April 4-6: Between 8pm and 6am, each night, there will be a closure of the westbound offside lane closure from Junction 10 of the M8. This will become a full closure of the westbound carriageway at Junction 12, which will continue until Junction 14. Traffic will be diverted via Cumbernauld Road, followed by Alexandra Parade. Vehicles will then follow Viewpark Avenue, before re-joining the M8 at Junction 14.

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

April 4-6: Between 8pm and 6am, each night, there will be a full closure of the M80 southbound at Junction 1. Traffic will be diverted via Provan Road, followed by Alexandra Parade. Vehicles will then follow Viewpark Avenue before re-joining the M8 at Junction 14.

April 7-14: Between 8pm and 6am, each night, there will be a westbound offside lane closure of the M8 from Junction 10, which will become a full closure of the westbound carriageway at Junction 12, continuing until Junction 14. Traffic will be diverted via Cumbernauld Road, followed by Alexandra Parade. Vehicles will then follow Viewpark Avenue, before re-joining the M8 at Junction 14.