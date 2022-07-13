M8: Roadworks lasting 3 weeks to start on Monday - list of road closures

Roadworks on the M8 are set to start on Monday (July 18) with slip roads closing.

Amey is carrying out essential maintenance on the eastbound M8 between Junctions 13 (Provan) to Junction 12 (Riddrie) and associated slip roads.

The £306k project will improve the condition of the road surface and reduce the need for further, more extensive maintenance in future.

Phase one

Phase One will take place between Monday, July 18 and Friday, July 22, between 8pm and 6am, each night. The road will re-open as normal outwith these times.

Work will take place on lanes 1, 2 and 3 of the eastbound M8 Junction 13 with a signed diversion in operation.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via the northbound M80 to leave at Junction 2 and will then travel via the B765 Robroyston Road to Royston Road, to join the B765 Provanmill Road. From here, vehicles will join the A80 Cumbernauld Road to the B765 Gartloch Road and re-join the eastbound M8 at Junction 12.

The eastbound Junction 13 on-slip road will be closed, with a diversion via Provan Road, Cumbernauld Road and Gartloch Road to join the M8 at Junction 12.

Phase two

Phase two will take place continuously between 8pm on Saturday, August 6 and 6am on Monday, August 8, on the M8 Junction 13 eastbound on-slip road. The signed diversion route for this work will be the same as for phase one at this location.

There will also be overnight maintenance on the M8 Junction 12 off-slip road between 8pm on Saturday 6th August and 6am on Sunday 7th August, and from 8pm on Sunday 7th August to 6am on Monday 8th August. A signed diversion will be in place for this work via M8 to Junction 11 and returning westbound.