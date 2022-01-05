M8 roadworks: More Glasgow roads to close as roadworks continue

Multiple roads will be closed in Glasgow later this month as work continues on the M8.

Maintenance on the M8 at Kingston Complex continues until mid-January 2022, according to Amey, which is carrying out the works.

The closures are just the latest in a series, while essential inspection work has been carried out.

What roads are closed?

10/01/22 - Paisley Road total closure and Carnoustie Street north end total closure at Springfield Quay.

11/01/22 - 12/01/22 - M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip total closure.

12/01/22 - 13/01/22 - A804 Newton Street total closure from Argyle Street to the Broomielaw.

13/01/22 - 14/01/22 – M8 Junction 19 Westbound off slip offside lane closures.

What diversions will be in place?

10/01/22 - Paisley Road > Seaward Street > Scotland Street > West Street > Paisley Road/Kingston Street.

11/01/22 - 12/01/22 - North Street > M8 Junction 18 Eastbound on slip.

12/01/22 - 13/01/22 - Argyle Street > James Watt Street > Broomielaw.