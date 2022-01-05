M8 roadworks: More Glasgow roads to close as roadworks continue

Maintenance on the M8 at Kingston Complex continues until mid-January 2022, according to Amey, which is carrying out the works.
The closures are just the latest in a series, while essential inspection work has been carried out.
What roads are closed?
10/01/22 - Paisley Road total closure and Carnoustie Street north end total closure at Springfield Quay.
11/01/22 - 12/01/22 - M8 Junction 19 Eastbound on slip total closure.
12/01/22 - 13/01/22 - A804 Newton Street total closure from Argyle Street to the Broomielaw.
13/01/22 - 14/01/22 – M8 Junction 19 Westbound off slip offside lane closures.
What diversions will be in place?
10/01/22 - Paisley Road > Seaward Street > Scotland Street > West Street > Paisley Road/Kingston Street.
11/01/22 - 12/01/22 - North Street > M8 Junction 18 Eastbound on slip.
12/01/22 - 13/01/22 - Argyle Street > James Watt Street > Broomielaw.
13/01/22 - 14/01/22 – M8 Westbound > M8 Junction 24 Westbound off slip > Helen Street > M8 Junction 24 Eastbound on slip > M8 Junction 19 Eastbound off slip > Bothwell Street > Douglas Street > St Vincent Street > A804 Newton Street.