The M8 will be closed between two Glasgow city centre junctions for four nights.

There will be full overnight closure of the eastbound section between junctions 17 and 16.

These will be in place from Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1, between 12.30am and 6am each night.

This is to allow for parapet repairs at this location.