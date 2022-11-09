M8 roadworks: slip roads near Braehead to be closed during 2 weeks of work

The works start on Thursday.

Essential maintenance is being carried out on the M8 eastbound at the Junction 26 on and off-slip roads from Thursday, November 10, until Thursday, November 24.

The scheme will improve the condition of the carriageway and reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The work will be carried out using off-slip and on-slip road closures and single lane closures with signed diversions in operation.

Work is being carried out at junction 26 on the M8.

The first phase of resurfacing works will take place on the eastbound Junction 26 off-slip road between November 10-18 and will involve a full closure between 9pm and 6am, each night. There will also be lane closures on the Hillington Roundabout and on the M8 eastbound carriageway at the Junction 26 off-slip road.

There will also be a daytime single lane closure on the eastbound Junction 26 off-slip road on Sunday, November 13, between 6am and 9pm.

Advertisement

Traffic wishing to leave the M8 eastbound at Junction 26 may take one of three diversions:

Continue on the M8 eastbound to Junction 24, turning right on to Helen Street and re-joining the M8 westbound at Junction 24 before exiting at Junction 25A or Junction 26.

Leave the M8 at Junction 27, then turn right on to the A741 Paisley Road and right on to A8 Glebe Street, continue to Glasgow Road before turning right on to the A736 Hillington Road.

Leave the M8 at Junction 27, then turn left on to the A741 Renfrew Road and turning left on to the A761 Glasgow Road before turning left on to the A736 Hillington Road.

In addition, overnight 9pm-6am between November 15-18 the lane closures on the M8 eastbound carriageway will extend through to Junction 25 to enable investigation works for a future scheme to be carried out. This element of works will also involve a closure of Junction 26 and Junction 25 eastbound on-slip roads overnight 9pm-6am on November 15-17.

Traffic wishing to join the M8 eastbound at Junction 26 and Junction 25a should head north along the A736 Hillington Road, then take the third exit at the roundabout onto the A8 Renfrew Road, then continue onto Shieldhall Road before turning right onto Helen Street and joining the M8 at Junction 24.

Advertisement

The second phase of resurfacing works will take place on the eastbound Junction 26 on-slip road between Saturday 19th November and Wednesday, November 23 and will involve a full closure between 9pm and 6am, each night. There will also be lane closures on the Hillington Roundabout and on the M8 eastbound carriageway at the Junction 26 on-slip road.

Additionally, on Sunday, November 20, there will be a lane closure on Hillington Roundabout from the Audi garage entrance which will become a lane closure on the eastbound Junction 26 on-slip between the hours of 6am and 9pm.

Traffic wishing to join the M8 eastbound at Junction 26 may take one of three diversions:

Head north along the A736 Hillington Road, then take the second exit at the roundabout on to King’s Inch Road and turn right on to Old Govan Road to join the M8 at Junction 25A.

Join the M8 westbound at Junction 26 and leave at Junction 27, turn right on to the A741 Renfrew Road and then turn right to join the M8 eastbound at Junction 27.

Head north along the A736 Hillington Road, then take the third exit on to the roundabout on to the A8 Renfrew Road. Continue on to Shieldhall Road before turning right on to Helen Street and joining the M8 at Junction 24.

Advertisement