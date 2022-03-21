M8 slip road at Erskine Bridge to be closed for two days for roadworks

An M8 slip road at the Erskine Bridge is to be closed for two days for roadworks.

Amey, which is carrying out works between junctions 30 and 31 on the M8, have announced that additional overnight works are required at the location on Thursday and Sunday.

These require a total closure of the M8 Junction 30 westbound on-slip road from the M898 with the westbound hardshoulder running. Traffic will be diverted via the M8 at Junction 29 (St. James Interchange).

The roadworks started earlier this month and are due to last for 12 weeks.