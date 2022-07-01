M8 speed cameras removed this weekend - road closures on Saturday and Sunday nights

Motorists have been limited to 40mph for a stretch of the M8 in Glasgow for the last few months while works have been carried out between junctions 25 and 25a.
However, with work now finished, road closures have been organised to get the road back to normal.
A full eastbound closure will be required overnight (10pm - 6am) on Saturday, between Junctions 26 and 24 with off-side and adjacent lane closures required on the westbound carriageway.
This will allow for the removal of TVRS, reinstatement of permanent road markings on the eastbound carriageway, and removal of two speed cameras.
On Sunday, a full westbound closure will be required overnight (10pm - 6am) between Junctions 24 and 26 to allow for the removal of narrow lane markings, the removal of three speed cameras, and gantry maintenance.
This route will be fully operational and open as normal by 6am on Monday.