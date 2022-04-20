Major delays to ScotRail services at Glasgow Central this morning

Trains leaving Glasgow Central are facing delays this morning (Wednesday).

Network Rail and ScotRail have both confirmed that overrunning engineering works have stopped trains from leaving the depots, affecting a number of services.

While the lines have now re-opened, it will take some time to get trains out and in the right place.

Some replacement bus services have been organised.

An issue on the line at Port Glasgow is causing disruption

Network Rail posted: “We're really sorry for the disruption to ScotRail customers travelling to/from Glasgow Central this morning.