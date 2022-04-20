Major delays to ScotRail services at Glasgow Central this morning

Network Rail and ScotRail have both confirmed that overrunning engineering works have stopped trains from leaving the depots, affecting a number of services.
While the lines have now re-opened, it will take some time to get trains out and in the right place.
Some replacement bus services have been organised.
Network Rail posted: “We're really sorry for the disruption to ScotRail customers travelling to/from Glasgow Central this morning.
“Delays to essential maintenance work overnight meant that we were unable to reopen the a section of track serving two depots in time for some trains to leave.”