Major Glasgow road closed from today for eight days of roadworks

Amey is carrying out a week of utility investigation works on the southbound A81 Garscube Road.
Work started on the road this morning (Monday) and is due to last until 6am on Monday, August 8.
The work will take place on the A81 Garscube Road, between St George’s Road and Dobbie’s Loan and will be in place 24/7, with a signed diversion route in operation.
This closure is required to excavate Garscube Road to allow for investigation work into utility services at this location. Due to the depth of the excavation no vehicle access will be possible. Emergency service vehicles and HGVs will also be required to use the diversion route.
Southbound traffic intending to travel via Garscube Road will be diverted via Queen Margaret Drive to Great Western Road. From here vehicles will continue via Cowcaddens Road and can access the eastbound M8 at the A804 Dobbie’s Loan junction. Local business access will be maintained via the M8 and Cowcaddens.