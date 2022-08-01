Major Glasgow road closed from today for eight days of roadworks

A major Glasgow road will be closed this week.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amey is carrying out a week of utility investigation works on the southbound A81 Garscube Road.

Work started on the road this morning (Monday) and is due to last until 6am on Monday, August 8.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work will take place on the A81 Garscube Road, between St George’s Road and Dobbie’s Loan and will be in place 24/7, with a signed diversion route in operation.

Garscube Road.

This closure is required to excavate Garscube Road to allow for investigation work into utility services at this location. Due to the depth of the excavation no vehicle access will be possible. Emergency service vehicles and HGVs will also be required to use the diversion route.