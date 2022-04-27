Major Glasgow road, next to university, to be closed for M8 roadworks

A north Glasgow road, next to Glasgow Caledonian University, will be closed from this evening (Wednesday) while essential maintenance is carried out on the M8.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential overnight work is being carried out on the M8 Woodside Viaducts at Junction 16 to 17.

It has now been announced that, in addition to ongoing closures of A804, there will be overnight closures on the eastbound A804 Dobbie’s Loan, between 11pm and 6.30am, each night, from Wednesday until Saturday, and from Monday to May 7.

Eastbound traffic intending to use Dobbie’s Loan will be directed onto the A81 Garscube Road and from here will follow Cowcaddens Road to Port Dundas Road where it will re-join the eastbound A804. A single lane will provide continued access to the A804 Dobbie’s Loan for westbound traffic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

The latest phase of work to install propping at this structure is currently being undertaken using a series of overnight closures of the A804 Phoenix Road.

For vehicles intending to travel on the A804 Phoenix Road, a signed diversion route will be in operation, with vehicles being diverted via St. George’s Road (eastbound) and A81 Garscube Road (westbound). Access to New City Road and Shamrock Street is being maintained via West Graham Street.