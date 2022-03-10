Major Glasgow road to be closed for 5 nights while M8 roadworks carried out

A major Glasgow road will be closed for five nights as part of the latest M8 roadworks.

Amey is undertaking essential work on the M8 Woodside Viaducts.

What road will be closed?

The latest phase of work to install propping at this structure requires a series of overnight closures of Phoenix Road between St Georges Road and A81 Garscube Road, from Monday, March 14 until Saturday, March 19, between 8pm and 6.30am, each night.

A signed diversion route will be in operation, with vehicles being diverted via St George’s Road (eastbound) and A81 Garscube Road (westbound).

The northbound carriageway on the M73 will be closed.

M8 westbound access will be available at M8 Junction 19 via Newton Street. M8 eastbound access will be available via M8 Junction 16.