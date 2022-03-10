Major Glasgow road to be closed for 5 nights while M8 roadworks carried out

Amey is undertaking essential work on the M8 Woodside Viaducts.
What road will be closed?
The latest phase of work to install propping at this structure requires a series of overnight closures of Phoenix Road between St Georges Road and A81 Garscube Road, from Monday, March 14 until Saturday, March 19, between 8pm and 6.30am, each night.
A signed diversion route will be in operation, with vehicles being diverted via St George’s Road (eastbound) and A81 Garscube Road (westbound).
M8 westbound access will be available at M8 Junction 19 via Newton Street. M8 eastbound access will be available via M8 Junction 16.
This route will not be open to emergency service vehicles while this work is taking place, and these vehicles are required to follow the signed diversion.