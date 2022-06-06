Major Glasgow train station to be closed for another week

A major Glasgow train station is set to be closed for another week, as refurbishment works have been held up.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail has been making improvements to Anderston station, which was originally set to re-open on June 5 after modernisation works were carried out.

However, it has now been announced that the station will be closed for another week, opening on Monday, June 13.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Network Rail said the delay is due to engineering works being impacted by supply chain issues.

Over the last 12 weeks, Network Rail engineers have been working to carry out extensive refurbishment works to the station, including the concourse and platform areas.

Anderston train station is being refurbished.

However, a shortage of electronic components due to world-wide supply chain problems, has delayed key components required for the new light fittings at the station. The delay means engineers now require a further week to complete, test and commission the new lighting.

Tommy McPake, Network Rail programme manager, said: “Given the challenges of supply chain issues facing many industries at the moment, unfortunately the railway is not immune to this.

“The knock-on effect of delayed materials means that we are not in a position to re-open until the new lighting has been tested and that we are satisfied it is fully compliant with our rigorous safety standards.

“We fully appreciate the inconvenience to passengers caused by the station remaining closed for a further week – we sincerely apologise for this and thank passengers for their continued patience.”

Work at the station is part of a £32m investment in repairing and renewing tunnels, bridges and tracks on the Argyle line, designed to improve punctuality, reliability and the passenger experience for years to come.

When Anderston reopens on June 13, work will continue at the station until the project's overall completion in the late autumn.