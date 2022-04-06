Major Glasgow train station to be closed until June

Network Rail has announced that Anderston station will not re-open until June 5, while modernisation works - including improvements to the entrance, booking office, concourse and platforms - are made.
Improvements are being carried out on the Argyle Line, between Rutherglen station and Finnieston West Junction, near the exhibition centre.
While the line is due to re-open on May 8, trains will not stop at the station until June 5.
Once work finishes, the station will feature a lift for better customer access, a remodelled booking office and modern finishes on the stairs, floors and ceilings. This also includes improving the outside area to the station, with a new-look glazed entrance and enhanced external lighting.
A statement from Network Rail said: “We appreciate the closure of the station until June means customers will have to plan ahead and we’re encouraging them to use other stations nearby during that time, including Exhibition Centre and Glasgow Central.
“Once the works complete overall, the £32m investment to the Argyle line is designed to improve punctuality, reliability and the passenger experience for years to come.”