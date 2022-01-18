Maryhill Road closed following report of crash involving a van and two pedestrians

Police were called to an incident on Maryhill Road earlier today

By Finlay Greig
Tuesday, 18th January 2022, 11:26 am

Maryhill Road was briefly closed earlier following reports that a van had struck two pedestrians.

Police were called to the incident at 9.20am with police cars and ambulances pictured opposite Shakespeare Street.

Maryhill Road was closed in both directions between Queen Margaret Drive and Ruchill Street.

The road has since reopened.

A Police spokesperson said that no one was seriously injured.

They explained: “Around 9.20am, police were called to the Maryhill Road area of Glasgow, following a report of a crash involving a van and two pedestrians. There were no serious injuries reported and the road was reopened around 10.30am.”

