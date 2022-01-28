A new mobile safety camera will be in place and in use in the east end by the end of the month.

The move is part of a a targeted £675k investment to enhance the safety performance and ultimately reduce the number of casualties across Scotland’s road network.

Where is it? The mobile safety camera enforcement will commence at Springfield Road on Monday 31 January.

Safety cameras aim to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured by encouraging improved driver behaviour and speed limit compliance at sites where there is a history of injury collisions and an issue with speed.

Why Springfield Road? Springfield Road met the criteria for enforcement as between 2014-2018 there were 14 collisions, which resulted in injuries to seventeen people, including three child pedestrians. Speed surveys also found that 47 per cent of drivers were travelling above the speed limit.

West Safety Camera Unit Manager, Alan Bowater “It is particularly troubling that drivers have failed to comply with the speed limit in such close proximity to local schools and three children have been injured as a result of collisions in recent years.