More national rail strikes will be taking place later this month - with just a few services running.

RMT is in a dispute with Network Rail over pay, job security and working conditions, with more than 40,000 workers set to head out on strike.

While the strike does not involve ScotRail - which recently began operating its full schedule again after ending its own dispute with the train drivers’ union, ASLEF - it involves Network Rail signallers and maintenance staff.

These workers are involved in safety critical roles - and it means services will have to be cut back.

Services are set to return to the timetable which was in use in May. Picture: John Devlin

When are the next RMT strikes?

The next rail strike will be on Wednesday, July 27, with more strikes planned for August 18 and 20.

While staff will be back at work on the 27th, services will not be running as usual.

ScotRail explains: “On the day following strike action, Thursday, 28 July, there will be disruption caused by the reopening of signal boxes at different times across the country.

“While the large signalling centres at Yoker, West of Scotland and Edinburgh will be able to operate from 0715 this will not be the case at manual boxes elsewhere and it may well be early afternoon before many routes are able to operate as normal. This is particularly the case for routes outwith the Central Belt.”

What ScotRail services are running during the strike?

Because of the impact of Network Rail staff striking, just a few key ScotRail services will be operating - four of which involve Glasgow.

As it stands, ScotRail will be able to operate the following services between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Wednesday, July 27:

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Bathgate: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour

Glasgow – Lanark: two trains per hour

Edinburgh – Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour

ScotRail said: “Unfortunately, Network Rail will be unable to open any other signal boxes to operate passenger services on any other routes on the strike days.

“As there will be very limited services running, please only travel if necessary. If you have to travel, you should expect disruption and plan ahead.”

What has RMT said?

Following the most recent announcement of strikes, RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “The rail industry and the government need to understand that this dispute will not simply vanish.

“They need to get serious about providing an offer on pay which helps deal with the cost-of-living crisis, job security for our members and provides good conditions at work.

“Recent proposals from Network Rail fell well short on pay and on safety around maintenance work.

“And the train operating companies have not even made us a pay offer in recent negotiations.

“Now Grant Shapps has abandoned his forlorn hopes for the job of Prime Minister, he can now get back to his day job and help sort this mess out.