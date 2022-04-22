New bus line from Glasgow to Manchester - with tickets starting at 99p

A UK coach provider is to run a new service between Glasgow and Manchester - with tickets starting at just 99p.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FlixBus will launch new routes from Glasgow to Manchester on Thursday, April 28, allowing consumers to enjoy the May Bank Holiday for as little as 99p.

Preston and Lancaster have also been added as destinations on the growing network of towns and cities offered by the travel operator, increasing the total number of locations on the FlixBus network to over 30.

Coaches will run to and from Manchester and Glasgow five times a week, offering an eco-friendly transport alternative for increasingly climate-conscious consumers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FlixBus are to expand in the UK with new connections from Sheffield.

With hundreds of coach services across the country now running weekly, FlixBus expects to see its passenger numbers reach its highest level since the company relaunched in the UK last year.

FlixBus UK managing director Andreas Schorling said: “It’s wonderful to be able to offer passengers more destination options than ever before, particularly these new routes between Manchester and Glasgow. We know that the cost of living is soaring, so it is worth remembering that coach travel is the most cost-effective way to get around.”

FlixBus will also be adding new routes from London to Plymouth on April 28, which will add Exeter, Bridgwater and Taunton to its network of destinations. Tickets on the route start at 99p.