New £1.5 million footbridge to be built over M80 in Glasgow

A new £1.5 million bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is to be built over the M80 in Robroyston.

The footbridge will link the south and north side of the Glasgow area, currently undergoing major redevelopment with new 1600 homes and a recently opened train station.

The steel structure would be located about 500 metres to the east of junction 2 and its installation would see the motorway closed overnight and a crane used.

The proposed bridge is part of a planning condition agreed under terms for house building in the neighbourhood.

Initially an underpass was put forward but that idea was dropped after a bridge was considered to have greater benefits including improved safety for walkers.

PL Robroyston Limited has lodged an application for “approval of matters specified in conditions” to Glasgow City Council giving details on the construction and type of bridge.

A document from firm Beaver Bridges submitted to the council said: “The bridge deck will have a minimum clear width of 3.5 metres to accommodate unsegregated pedestrians and cyclists.”

It added: “The resilience of the local road network will overall remain unchanged. To reduce the risk of self-harm a minimum parapet height of 1.8 metres has been specified for the bridge.

“The bridge supports will be designed to prevent the bridge from falling onto the carriageway in the event of a collision to the superstructure.”

Robroyston train station opened in 2019 along with a park and ride.

Glasgow City Council will now consider the new bridge proposal.