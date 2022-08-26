A new train station and a nearby old railway line being transformed into a cycle path are new plans emerging to improve East End areas.

A council officer put forward the idea of a railway station at Parkhead as he described plans to turn Dennistoun to Carntyne into ‘liveable neighbourhoods.’

Council manager Derek Dunsire showed councillors a map indicating the new station could be located in the vicinity of Parkhead Forge. The move could offer Celtic fans another way to travel to matches.

A liveable neighbourhood document presented a proposal to “reopen Parkhead railway station and integrate into the community” as part of a “long term” plan, to have a “significant” impact.

A new station is planned for the East End.

Mr Dunsire, council group manager of liveable neighbourhoods, said: “Following on from what was discussed in the (council’s) East End Strategic Development Framework (SDF) and City Development Plan we have highlighted the potential of a new Parkhead Railway Station.”

The concept of a Parkhead train station is long-term aspiration among other schemes being proposed for the neighbourhood.

An old railway line running through nearby Hogarth Park is to be transformed into a cycle route with draft concept designs ready.

Mr Dunsire told councillors sitting on the environment, sustainability and carbon reduction city policy this week: “We are looking at the potential of cycleways and a more naturalistic carbon neutral approach to the management of the park.”

He also said there is a possibility roads could be closed around the college in the area.

Liveable neighbourhood plans are being rolled out across the city to make streets safer with attractive environments for people as well as encouraging. walking and cycling. They also aim to improve access to public transport, shorten journeys and reduce car use.

Projects rely on funding being secured before they can happen, the meeting heard.

The committee saw proposals presented for Dennistoun, Haghill, Riddrie, Carntyne and Cranhill as well as Greater Govan, Ibrox and Kingston. Consultation has been taking place with residents in the areas.

It was proposed to support a new local town centre in Riddrie based around Smithycroft Road. There is also to be efforts to re-invigorate the Cessnock, Ibrox village strip. Govan Road improvements have also been put forward.

Mr Dunsire said: “There is quite a broad brush of project activity.”

Councillor Alex Kerr, SNP, said: “It is nice to have something incredibly positive in front of us. “You can see it will have a huge impact on so many people’s lives.”

Praising the level of consultation, he asked what types of engagement work best.

Mr Dunsire said: “We have a myriad of activities we take forward with communities.”

He said he likes a combination of face to face and digital consultation.

Responding to a question from Councillor Kerr regarding funding sources, he said: “All of this work is about providing opportunities when funding opportunities come knocking we are ready to respond.”

The council has been exploring using UK Government Levelling Up fund for projects.

Councillor Jim Kavanagh, Labour, said: “We have a wishlist here. What can we deliver within the financial year this year?”

Mr Dunsire said a project due to go to contract this year is the redevelopment of Letherby Triangle in Mount Florida.

Another scheme Connecting Pollokshaws to improve streets in that area is also moving forward, he told councillors.

Councillor Angus Millar, city convener for climate and transport said: “It’s exciting to see plans for the first set of Liveable Neighbourhoods starting to take shape. This approach is about looking at Glasgow street by street, community by community, and finding ways to connect and improve our local neighbourhoods.