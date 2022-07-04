Parts of road outside Ibrox to be closed for five months, starting today

Parts of the main road which runs outside Ibrox are to be closed for five months, with work starting today (Monday).

Sections of Edmiston Drive, from the junction with Paisley Road West to the junction with Broomloan Road, will be closed from Monday for around five months to enable construction work and pipe testing to be carried out.

A diversion route will be signposted and pedestrian access will be maintained.

There will be an increase in traffic along the diversion route and road-users are advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Edmiston Drive, outside Ibrox.

Scottish Water are liaising with Rangers Football Club and information about the road closure will be provided inside the stadium on match days, spectators travelling by road to and from football matches at Ibrox Stadium are advised to allow more time for their journeys.

This work is part of the Glasgow Resilience Project, which involves the installation of seven miles of new pipes to connect the Glasgow area’s water network and the system in Ayrshire, which will increase resilience and protect supplies for about one million customers.

The new water main is being installed in the Ibrox, Mosspark, Pollok, Priesthill, Nitshill and Parkhouse areas of Glasgow.