Plans to refurbish Glasgow Central Station revealed

Plans have been put forward to refurbish the retail and office space within Glasgow Central Station.

Network Rail’s proposals aim to reorganise the station’s concourse to create more desirable retail spaces within the station, while also consolidating services like the British Transport Police offices.

Upgraded office spaces would also be created in the underused parts of Caledonian Chambers.

The new retail spaces would be created in the current British Transport Police offices, at the units currently used by M&S and Boots, and in the Avanti West Coast Travel Centre.

A new prayer room would also be created at the rear of the Scotrail Customer Lounge.