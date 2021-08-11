Plans to refurbish Glasgow Central Station revealed

Glasgow Central Station could be getting refurbished.
Network Rail’s proposals aim to reorganise the station’s concourse to create more desirable retail spaces within the station, while also consolidating services like the British Transport Police offices.
Upgraded office spaces would also be created in the underused parts of Caledonian Chambers.
The new retail spaces would be created in the current British Transport Police offices, at the units currently used by M&S and Boots, and in the Avanti West Coast Travel Centre.
A new prayer room would also be created at the rear of the Scotrail Customer Lounge.
The support statement with the application says: “The works are part of Network Rail’s Putting Passengers First programme and the proposal seeks to support this vision by enhancing the station assets, improving staff facilities, creating prime retail spaces, bringing offices back into use and enhancing the overall passenger experience all sensitively done within the context of the character of the station.”