£3.8m improvement works on major Glasgow rail bridge to last a year

A £3.8m scheme to improve a major Glasgow rail bridge is set to start.

Network Rail is carrying out the work on the rail bridge spanning the A8 at Saltmarket, near Glasgow Cross.

The 12-month programme begins on August 15 and will run until September 2023.

It will include essential repairs to extend the lifespan of the bridge, which is more than 150 years old.

The bridge provides a route for freight traffic and a diversion route for passenger trains to Shields Depot where they are stabled and cleaned.

Residents and businesses in the area have been advised of the work, which will involve noisy ‘rivet-busting’ and ‘grit-blasting’ activities, as well as metalwork repairs and painting.

A community drop-in event is being held on August 17th and 18th at 15 Osborne Street from 3.30pm to 7pm, offering an opportunity for people to meet members of the project team and find out more about the work.

Suzanne McKay, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “Vital maintenance and renewals work such as the work at Saltmarket bridge helps Network Rail continue to run a safe and reliable railway throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas.

“This essential work will not only greatly improve the look of the 150-years old structure but will extend its lifespan for up to two decades.

“We appreciate the impact of our activity will have on those living closest to the bridge and while we will do all we can to minimise this, we are limited in terms of what measures can be put in place to mitigate against some the nosier elements generated by the heavier engineering.