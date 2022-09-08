Rail chaos as ScotRail services cancelled due to flooding

A number of ScotRail services have been cancelled due to flooding.

The train operator confirmed on social media that two out of the four lines between Haymarket and Edinburgh Waverley have been closed due to flooding.

This is limiting the number of trains that are running.

There are no trains running between Edinburgh and West Calder, nor between Edinburgh and Bathgate.

There has also been heavy flooding south of Perth.

ScotRail tweeted: “The lines between Gleneagles & Perth is closed, however, trains can still run slowly from Perth towards Gleneagles.

“The Perth to Ladybank route is closed in both directions for now.”

A number of Glasgow services have been affected, including those to Edinburgh via Shotts.