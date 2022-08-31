Rail strikes set to affect Glasgow train services in September

More rail strikes have been announced.

Glasgow train users will be affected next month, after the TSSA union announced that workers at nine train companies would be going on strike.

The rail union revealed that 24-hour industrial action would be held from Monday, September 26, to Tuesday, September 27.

While ScotRail is not among the groups - it agreed a pay deal with train drivers’ union ASLEF in July - Avanti West Coast is.

Glasgow Central train station.

The train company runs key services between London and Glasgow, as well as Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham and Edinburgh.

The strike is over pay and working conditions, and will involve Network Rail.

The union says it remains in talks with Network Rail about a possible settlement and has urged the UK Government to allow train companies to get back around the table for discussions.

Commenting, TSSA union leader Manuel Cortes said: “The dead hand of Grant Shapps is sadly stopping DfT train operating companies from making a revised, meaningful offer.

“Frankly, he either sits across the negotiating table with our union or gets out of the way to allow railway bosses to freely negotiate with us, as they have done in the past.

“The reason for the current impasse lies squarely at Shapps’ door and passengers are paying a high price for his incompetence and intransigence.

"I welcome the fact that negotiations are ongoing with Network Rail and the gap towards a resolution is narrowing. Time will tell whether a deal can be done to avert our next strike.