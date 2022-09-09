RMT rail strikes suspended following death of Queen Elizabeth II

Planned rail strikes next week have been suspended.

RMT members had been set to go ahead with industrial action on September 15 and 17, as part of the continuing dispute with Network Rail over pay and working conditions.

However, the union confirmed that, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the strikes had been suspended.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth.

“The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended.

“We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”

It was announced on Thursday evening that Queen Elizabeth II had died at Balmoral, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

She served as monarch for more than 70 years.

Train drivers’ union Aslef also announced that its planned strikes - which would not have affected Scotland - had been suspended.