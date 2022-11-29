Road closures planned at M8 and M77 for 9 days of roadworks

The roadworks will be starting this weekend.

Essential road resurfacing works are being carried out on the M77 on-slip to the M8 eastbound, and the M8 eastbound inner mainline carriageway at Junction 22, from Sunday until Monday, December 12, between the hours of 10pm and 6am, each night.

This scheme will be improving the condition of the carriageway and reducing the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

The work will be carried out using overnight road closures, and signed diversions will be in operation.

The M77 on-slip to the M8 will be closed.

The diversions for this route will be as follows:

December 4-6,10pm-6am each night: total closure of the M77 ramp onto the M8. There will be an additional single lane closure on the M8 eastbound at the bottom of the slip road 10pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. Traffic from the M77 for the M8 will be diverted off the M77 northbound at Junction 1 to take Dumbreck Road and join the M8 eastbound at Junction 23.

December 7-10, 10pm-6am each night: total closure of the M8 eastbound at Junction 22 with a single lane closure on the M77 ramp onto the M8 each night. M8 eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the M74 southbound to leave at the M8 Junction 21 eastbound to Seaward Street, to then re-join the M74 northbound and follow onto the M77 southbound to leave at Junction 1 and re-join the M77 northbound at Junction 1. Traffic will then follow the road to re-join the M8 eastbound.