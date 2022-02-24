Part of the M8 in Glasgow will be closed while roadworks are being carried out.

Amey, which is undertaking essential maintenance on the M8 (Junctions 13 - 14) between Provan Viaduct and Blochairn, has announced that the work will be carried out from March 7, rather than the February 28 date originally earmarked.

The work is due to last until March 31, and will take place during the hours of 8pm and 6am, each night.

This scheme, with a value of £500,000, will benefit vehicles using this route each day by improving the surface of the bridge deck and condition of the bridge joints, which will reduce the need for more extensive maintenance in the future.

What roads will be closed?

Westbound Closures:

M8 closure between Junction 13 off-slip road and Junction 14 on-slip road: Traffic will be diverted from the M8 via the Junction 13 off-slip road to follow Provan Road. From here, vehicles will join the A8 onto Alexandra Parade Street, and will be able to re-join the M8 westbound via the Junction 14 on-slip road.

M80 closure at Junction 1 on-slip road: Traffic will be diverted to exit via Junction 1 off-slip road to follow Provan Road. From here, traffic will join the A80

M8 closure of Junction 12 on-slip road: Traffic will exit via the A80 and join the diversion route for the above M80 closure.

Eastbound Closures

M8 closure between Junction 13 off-slip road and Junction 14 on-slip road: Traffic will be diverted from the M8 via the Junction 13 eastbound off-slip road to follow M80 northbound, before exiting at Junction 2 to join the M80 southbound. Vehicles will then travel along Provan Road, followed by the A8. Traffic will then follow Alexandra Park Street, before re-joining the M8 westbound at Junction 14.