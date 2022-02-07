ScotRail: Glasgow services cancelled after system malfunction

ScotRail has been forced to cancel services because of a malfunction with its communications system.

It reported this morning that services between Helensburgh Central - Edinburgh, Balloch - Airdrie, Dalmuir - Larkhall, Milngavie - Motherwell, and Milngavie - Edinburgh had been affected.

No services are running via Glasgow Central Low Level in either direction. Services via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level are also subject to cancellation.

ScotRail plans to run 2,150 daily services from May compared to 2,400 in 2019. Picture: John Devlin

Why have services been cancelled?

A post on Twitter from ScotRail said the team “do not have a timescale for when services can resume. This is a major fault. We ask that you make your own arrangements if you can and apologise for the disruption”.

Network Rail Scotland posted: “Fibre cable failure has been identified as the cause of the fault. Specialist teams have been requested to make the necessary repairs. We’re sorry for the disruption caused by the fault with the GSM-R system.”

A few bus replacement services have been confirmed.